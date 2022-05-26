Two years after George Floyd’s murder, what’s changed?

Banks: There has been a lot of talk about defunding the police, as opposed to merely reforming the police. My own view is that we should ask police to do less; there’s no reason for example why the primary response to a person with a mental health episode is someone with a gun.

Hopefully the trend toward non-law enforcement response to non-violent incidents will continue. But recognizing the need for other sorts of professionals doesn’t mean we should try to eliminate police officers, or even dramatically cut their funding. If we want officers to be better trained, for example, that might require more funding, not less.

Sklansky: There are lots of steps that can and should be taken. There’s a strong case—increasingly embraced across party lines—for rolling back or eliminating qualified immunity.

The same can be said for bright-line prohibitions on particular police tactics that have caused a disproportionate number of deaths and are rarely if ever justified, and these definitely include chokeholds and other constraints that make breathing difficult.

There is also much to be said for having police killings investigated and prosecuted by an agency other than the local district attorney’s office, which works day in and day out with local police departments. Part of what has made the prosecutions arising out of George Floyd’s killing effective and credible is that they have been handled by the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office and the US Department of Justice. Most criminal cases arising out of police killings, though, are still handled by local prosecutors.

Many police stops that spiral into violence shouldn’t have happened in the first place: we use police for lots of things that unarmed civilians might be able to handle better and with less risk. We should stop encouraging officers to aggressively stop pedestrians and pull over cars on hunches and pretexts; the encounters too often wind up targeting Black Americans and other marginalized racial groups, and they often turn violent. And for the stops that are justified, we should train officers in de-escalation tactics and require those tactics to be used.

Finally, a lot of what drives violence between police and the public has to do with things outside of policing: the vast number of guns in the United States, and our failure to provide adequate mental health services. We’ve turned the police and the prisons into our de facto mental health system, and they were never designed for that. Tackling these problems would also help us tackle the problem of police violence.