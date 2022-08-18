Gay men face hurdles to having biological kids

Most work in reproductive medicine has focused on infertile, cisgender heterosexual women. Cisgender gay men are almost never included in this research, so as physicians we don’t know anything about their characteristics as reproductive health patients, even basic information such as their demographics, clinical decision-making patterns, or outcomes.

Our paper used data from one of the very few fertility benefit companies that does offer fertility coverage to gay men. That gave us a window into a national group of 119 cisgender men, including five single men and 57 gay couples, who uniquely had fertility benefits. Even though this study is still relatively small, it’s the largest study of US men going through this process to date. I have often started my patient consultations by saying “There’s not really any research on how to do this,” but now we’ll be able to say “You are in the literature. Your decision-making and outcomes have been studied.”

Based on our data, the success rates for ultimately having a child are really high for this population. At the time of the study, about 70% of the people in our study population had completed both egg donation and embryo transfer to a gestational carrier, with a live birth rate of 85%. It’s important to keep in mind that our data reflect the experiences of individuals who can afford reproductive medical care because their employer-sponsored fertility benefits cover it, and that is still an unusual situation for gay men.

This data served as the foundation for a grant application we’ve just had approved to conduct a much larger population study that will give us access to information on about 2,000 embryo transfers annually in gay men.