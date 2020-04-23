How COVID-19 has disrupted the food supply chain

Schweizer: Well, prices of agricultural commodities and the stock market usually move in opposite directions. So even though there are low commodity prices, there’s a large demand for food, for protein, for things like that. But what we’re seeing right now is new in the sense that both commodity prices are low and other industries are also struggling. Long term, maybe even short term, I’m not sure what that means, but that’s something that I would say makes the circumstances unusual.

Zering: I agree with that. With very few events—I don’t know if there’s ever been one actually that I can remember, and I’ve been at this job for 36 years—but I don’t remember an event that had such a tremendous effect on the US economy or the global economy.

You think of the number of people who are becoming unemployed right now—and we hope that’s a fairly short-term situation—but what it means is they don’t have as much money as they normally would have to buy goods and services. Demand for all kinds of products is being reduced, and we’re talking about businesses closing as well because there’s no demand for their goods and services for an extended period.

Restaurants typically operate on a pretty thin margin and there’s a pretty high frequency of bankruptcy, but this could be one of the largest periods of bankruptcies in those kinds of businesses that we’ve ever seen. There’s a very unusual shock to the economy happening here and you see effects. I don’t remember a $2.2 trillion relief bill being passed before. That sounds like the annual budget. That doesn’t sound like a temporary relief bill. So that’s evidence of how big this is.

One reason the government is doing this is to keep the economy functioning at some level and soften the blow of this huge shutdown in activity. It’s going to take some time for us to figure out which companies are able to bounce back and even which industries are able to bounce back and how quickly. Some companies may really prosper. There are sudden surges in demand for services from Zoom and Amazon and others. At the same time, other companies are being severely injured by lost revenue and may disappear. You can think of it as an evolutionary event due to this tremendous disruption.

I think this really does underline the need for substantial investment globally, nationally, and locally in infectious disease monitoring and management. Compared to the trillions of dollars being lost in the economy, I could see a substantial investment being made to really boost that part of the economy.

Recently, I’ve been working with NC State professor Jean Ristaino, who studies the history and biology of plant diseases and epidemics like the Irish potato famine. She studies the disease across many scales, from genetics to epidemiology. She works on minimizing the effects of plant diseases, from improved detection to prevention, treatment, strategy and policy. Her team’s recent work on new nanoscale plant monitors has been widely reported. There is a remarkable amount of work done and more being done on monitoring and control of animal infectious diseases. In some ways the preparation for and management of human infectious disease seems to be lagging behind what we’ve seen in agriculture. Many of the principles and some research in agriculture have applications in human health as well.

There’s huge potential for application of emerging technology for early detection and response to new outbreaks of diseases. The extraordinary need for ability to develop tests quickly and disseminate them through the healthcare system, and the need for capacity to rapidly develop and deploy vaccines and treatments to manage effects of disease have been dramatically highlighted in recent weeks.

The need for improved prior assessment and implementation of strategy and policy is also evident, in supply chains, in healthcare systems, and in societal governance. A hope and a determination as we emerge from this tragedy is that we may soon become far more capable of minimizing loss from future outbreaks of human diseases, as well as animal and plant diseases.