Why you should definitely get a flu shot this year

An infectious disease expert argues getting the annual flu shot is important to individual and public health.

Experts are urging people to get their flu vaccine to prevent the nation’s health care system from being overwhelmed by influenza and the COVID pandemic.

They predict flu cases to rise this year as COVID-19 restrictions lift.

Social distancing and wearing masks kept the 2021-2022 flu season milder than pre-pandemic levels.

Here, David Cennimo, an infectious disease expert at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, discusses what you can do to protect yourself during the upcoming flu season: