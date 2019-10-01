How to prep yourself for flu season

Share this

As the flu season gets started, what can you do to protect yourself and stay healthy?

The CDC recommends that people aged six months or older receive influenza vaccinations by late October, at the beginning of the season before the virus starts spreading, but getting a vaccination later can still be beneficial.

About 40 million people contracted the flu last year, with hundreds of thousands hospitalized and 35,400 to 61,000 deaths, including 134 children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here, infectious disease experts David Cennimo from the New Jersey Medical School and Tanaya Bhowmick at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School at Rutgers University discuss this year’s flu season, the effectiveness of the vaccine, and how you can protect yourself: