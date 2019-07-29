How to protect yourself from flesh-eating bacteria this summer

Share this

Infections caused by Vibrio vulnificus—known as “flesh eating” bacteria—are becoming more common in northern waters as surface temperatures rise due to climate change, researchers report.

A new study shows the infections are increasing in areas with typically colder water, such as the Delaware Bay.

About 80,000 people contract Vibrio infections each year, 52,000 from contaminated seafood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. Although most infections subside within a few days, every year about 500 people go the hospital and 100 die, usually within a few days of infection.

David Cennimo, an infectious disease expert at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, says while the infections are rare, people should take preventive measures when swimming in natural waters and act quickly if infection is suspected. Here, he explains how to stay safe: