What’s the secret behind fireflies’ twinkle?

Bioluminescence is thought to have originally evolved as a warning signal to predators, saying “don’t touch me, I have nasty chemicals that will hurt you if you do.” All the known larvae of fireflies around the world glow, advertising their toxicity as they crawl across the ground hunting for snails and slugs.

The majority, but not all, of adults also light up and are split into “glowers” and “flashers.” As adults, bioluminescence still functions as a warning signal for predators, but it is also used in mating.

Many fireflies have species-specific flash patterns that males can use to find the right female. Some of these displays are call and answer, where the female lights up, the male responds, and there is communication back and forth until they find each other.

In rare cases certain female fireflies will steal the flash pattern of a different species of firefly in the area, tricking males to come close so that they can eat them! This is referred to as “femme fatale” behavior.