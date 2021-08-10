Smoking weed may hurt men’s fertility

Share this

Smoking weed regularly may harm a man’s fertility, new research suggests.

Researchers found a connection between low semen volume and damaged sperm among men who smoked marijuana. But the side effects weren’t all bad. The study also found that men who smoked marijuana were more likely to have sperm that swam faster.

“This is one of the first studies that show a decline in sperm quality in current and past marijuana smokers, compared to non-smokers,” says Omer A. Raheem, assistant professor of urology at Tulane University School of Medicine and lead author of the study in the journal Therapeutic Advances in Urology.

“This is significant because it adds to the evolving evidence of the potential negative impacts of marijuana on human reproduction.”

Globally, marijuana use has risen by 60% over the past decade, and the drug affects more than the mind. Cannabis has compounds that can affect the male reproductive system, yet prior studies haven’t agreed on how that affects fertility.

To better understand the connection, researchers surveyed men undergoing fertility evaluation at a urology clinic in Washington state where recreational marijuana use is legal. They asked patients about their marijuana use and compared the results to a semen analysis.

Of the 409 men in the study, 174 reported marijuana use with 71 (17%) identifying as current smokers and 103 (25%) identifying as past smokers. Compared with non-smokers, current and past users were more than twice as likely to have abnormal sperm development. They were also significantly more likely to have low semen volume.

While both factors make it harder to conceive, at least one side effect of regularly smoking marijuana may help. The researchers found it could improve sperm motility or how fast they can swim. Sperm motility was more likely to be lower in non-smokers than current and past smokers. Healthy sperm swim at a speed of at least 25 micrometers per second.

More studies are needed to find out whether these impacts are lasting and widespread, Raheem says.

“It’s unclear if the sperm changes that take place due to marijuana use are reversible and if there’s a specific amount of time required to achieve sperm recovery following the discontinuation of marijuana smoking,” Raheem says.

“Much more research and randomized studies are needed to gain a full understanding of the relationship between marijuana and male reproductive health.”

Additional coauthors are from the University of Washington.

Source: Tulane University