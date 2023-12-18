Exercise and socializing keep aging brains healthy

Share this

Physical and social activities in old age have a protective effect on a part of the brain which plays a central role in memory.

This part of the brain, the entorhinal cortex, is impaired in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, even in the early stages.

Physical exercise is associated with a variety of positive health aspects. Numerous studies have shown that regular physical activity has a preventive effect on cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, high blood pressure, and obesity.

But how do various leisure activities—physical, social, and cognitive—affect brain health in old age? Researchers from the University Research Priority Program Dynamics of Healthy Aging and from the Healthy Longevity Center of the University of Zurich decided to investigate this question.

To this end, they examined data from a comprehensive longitudinal study on brain development and behavior in old age. The longitudinal study was set in motion 12 years ago by Lutz Jäncke, professor emeritus at the University of Zurich, who continues to supervise the project together with co-lead Susan Mérillat.

The aim of the current research was to investigate the relationships between the thickness of the entorhinal cortex, memory performance, and leisure activities in cognitively healthy adults over the age of 65, for a period of seven years.

The entorhinal cortex, approximately 3.5 millimeters thick, is part of the cerebral cortex in the inner part of the temporal lobe and plays a key role in learning and memory. It is also one of the brain regions that is affected early on in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Our findings show that in people who were more physically and socially active at the beginning of the study, the thickness of their entorhinal cortex decreased less over the seven-year period,” says neuropsychologist Jäncke.

The researchers also found that the thickness of the entorhinal cortex is closely linked to memory performance. The less the thickness of this brain structure decreased over the course of the study, the less memory performance was reduced.

“Physical exercise and an active social life with friends and family are therefore important for brain health and can prevent neurodegeneration in later life,” says Jäncke.

It was also shown that higher memory performance at the beginning of the study was associated with a lower decline in memory performance over the course of the study.

“These findings support the idea that we have a ‘cognitive reserve,’ and that the brain can be trained throughout our lives like a muscle to counteract age-related decline,” says Isabel Hotz, one of the two first authors alongside Pascal Deschwanden.

In other words, it pays to be physically, mentally, and socially active throughout our lives, including in later life.

The research appears in Neuroimage.

Source: University of Zurich