What powers does the President have in a crisis?

In a decision from the Korean War known as the Steel Seizure Case, the Supreme Court decided that President Truman couldn’t constitutionally take over the steel mills in order to prevent a strike because Congress had disapproved that method of dealing with possible labor conflicts.

As some commentators have already suggested, we should be careful of the kinds of emergency powers that we urge the President to use at this point.

The Stafford Act is well designed to protect against executive overreach; under the Act, state governors request relief, which the President can then provide, preserving a healthy balance between state initiative and federal response. The Defense Production Act could also assist in the creation of necessary items for the current emergency, including ventilators. The National Emergencies Act may be more ambivalent. While it could potentially permit use of defense funds and army personnel to build structures for quarantine or other necessary projects, it has recently been the subject of significant controversy because it was the source for President Trump’s ability to continue constructing a border wall between the US and Mexico.

We should be careful that the precedents for executive power set in the COVID-19 context do not open the door for more expansive presidential authority in such other contexts. Whether or not the President is invoking executive power, he should be using his unique rhetorical position to urge everyone in the United States to take the appropriate measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.