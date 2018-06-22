Will Trump’s executive order change things at Mexican border?

Yes and no. Previous administrations have announced hard-line policies at the border, including charging certain individuals who cross the border without permission with federal crimes. But the Trump Administration has increased the prosecution of noncitizens for entering United States without permission.

By announcing a zero tolerance policy under which anyone caught crossing irregularly is subject to criminal charges, the Administration is effectively saying that it will no longer exercise prosecutorial discretion at the border. That represents a substantial change in policy.

It is important to note that some individuals crossing the border are seeking asylum. They are trying desperately to seek haven from threats of violence to their lives and the lives of their families. Under the Trump Administration’s policies, even these individuals are targets for criminal prosecution.