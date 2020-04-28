Ethicists: COVID-19 shows inequities in structure of society

Terlazzo: I’ll focus on some of the more specific issues closest to my own areas of expertise, in areas of gender, race, and immigration status. Rates of domestic violence are going through the roof right now, in a way that is, unfortunately, totally predictable when you combine abusive tendencies with high levels of stress and no opportunity for targets of that abuse to leave the scene. There are creative responses that we can take here, in parallel to the hotels that are offering free housing to the homeless—they could also offer space to those suffering domestic violence, and their children.

But the problem is, once again, structural. It’s extremely hard to leave an abusive situation when you have children and can’t afford childcare, or you don’t have somewhere to go for more than a few days, or you know that your abusive spouse can easily buy a gun—and that women are more likely to be killed by an intimate partner than by anyone else.

Or think about the issue of race. Seventy percent of the people who have died of COVID-19 in Louisiana are black—and only about 30% of the population there is black. Part of that is because things are concentrated in New Orleans, but a much bigger part is social determinants of health. Black Americans are much, much more likely to have the comorbidities that make this disease deadly—and that, once again, is for structural reasons. And those structural features also lead to black Americans being incarcerated at extremely disproportionate rates—and prisons and jails are some of the most dangerous places to be right now.

Undocumented workers play an essential role in our food production system in the US. They do agricultural work that is backbreaking, low-paid, and often dangerous. But now it’s even more dangerous. Places like slaughterhouses, which pack workers in and are poorly ventilated, are especially hazardous—they’re perfect places to get infected. These workers are keeping food on our tables and risking their lives to do it. But they have even less of a social safety net than the rest of us. They’re often afraid to seek medical care because of fear of deportation. They pay taxes, but they don’t have access to social services. They’re not getting relief checks.

FitzPatrick: Many of the ethical problems here extend to farmworkers in the US more generally, who are considered “essential” for purposes of maintaining the country’s food supply but are not provided the information or protections needed to do their work safely or the conditions under which they can do it stably and sustainably. Of the more than 2.4 million farm laborers in the US, who earn an average of just over $10 an hour, fewer than half have health insurance. Many are economically compelled to live in crowded conditions and to carpool to the fields where they work, only to find that work still governed by expectations that fail to respect social distancing protocols.

“Who is more vulnerable in this society than the agricultural workers on whom our lives depend?”

And to add to the irony, the very laborers who are burdened with these challenges to help secure the food supply are themselves more likely under these conditions to experience food insecurity, having less access than the more privileged to well-stocked stores or even to food banks before supplies run out (given time constraints imposed by their working conditions and complications with childcare, for example).

It is pretty blatant moral hypocrisy for the wealthiest country in the world to tolerate such conditions, which again points to the need for deep changes in the way we do things generally, quite apart from the current emergency we’re in.