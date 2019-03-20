Can easier access to e-cigarettes boost health?

Share this

University of Melbourne

Easier access to electronic cigarettes containing nicotine is highly likely to lead to health gains and cost savings in the health sector, researchers from Australia and New Zealand find.

The research modeled what would happen if the number of people in New Zealand who vape increased due to greater access to nicotine-containing e-cigarettes compared to current patterns of use. Researchers say the results are applicable to Australia.

The study, which appears in Epidemiology, finds that the most likely outcome is a health benefit equivalent to adding an extra 19 healthy days to the life of each living New Zealander, due to the health those who quit smoking due to taking up vaping gained.

Due to uncertainty about the impact of long-term e-cigarette use, the average gains per person ranged from 2-37 healthy days—but it was clear that the overall health impact was positive under realistic assumptions.

The likely NZ$3.4 billion (around USD$2.317 billion) cost savings (a range of NZ$370 million-$7.1 billion [USD$252 million-USD$4.82 billion]) result from fewer people developing tobacco-related diseases because e-cigarettes are less harmful than smoking, although they are not risk-free.

The UK and US have relatively liberal regulations over the sale of these products, while Australia, Thailand, and Singapore have various bans. The government has recently relaxed restrictions in New Zealand, allowing adults to access nicotine vaping products without a prescription.

Senior author Tony Blakely, a professor at the University of Melbourne, says the results provided important learnings for Australia. “New Zealand and Australia are reasonably similar in disease and smoking rates,” he says.

“The New Zealand best estimate of health gain is equivalent to 19 days of healthy life per person alive over the remainder of their lives—a measure we can probably transport across the Tasman.”

The study’s health gains were similar to those from well-established public health interventions, such as a 10 percent annual tobacco tax increase for 15 years, or a national colorectal cancer screening program.

“Policy making regarding e-cigarettes is challenging,” Blakely says. “Nevertheless, our study points to cautious liberalization of access to e-cigarettes as the best way forward. That policy implementation should not be in isolation but accompanied by other policies that will make health gain more likely.”

The researchers recommend that vaping product sales include expert advice on how to use them, such as the best type of device and the appropriate nicotine concentration.

Coauthor Coral Gartner, a researcher and associate professor at University of Queensland, says the findings supported New Zealand’s new regulatory approach that kept vaporized nicotine products excise tax free and cheaper than smoking.

“Accompanying regulations to minimize the risks of youth uptake of vaping are needed including restrictions on marketing and where the products can be sold,” Gartner says.

“Moreover, strengthened policy on tobacco cigarettes, such as reducing the number of retail outlets, could work in tandem with greater access to nicotine vaping products to achieve maximal health gains.”

The University of Otago’s Burden of Disease Epidemiology, Equity and Cost-Effectiveness Program, which Blakely codirects, led the research in collaboration with the Universities of Queensland and Melbourne. Funding came from the Health Research Council of New Zealand.

Source: University of Melbourne