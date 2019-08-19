Can eating insects catch on despite the ick factor?

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University ETH Zurich

What do grasshoppers, crickets, and mealworms taste like? This podcast episode investigates.

Some people say “ew” to the rise of insect-based food, but others enjoy eating the crawly creatures fried or as a chunky burger.

Can people with a grossed-out reaction overcome their disgust? And what are the benefits—for people and the environment—if more insects end up on our plates in place of meat?

In this podcast episode, Christina Hartman of the ETH Zurich department of environmental systems science and professor Alexander Mathys of the department of health sciences and technology talk bugs and taste a few, too:

Listen here:



Source: ETH Zurich