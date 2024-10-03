4 questions about the dockworkers strike

Share this

You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license.

A prolonged dockworkers strike favors the longshore industry employers, allowing them to raise prices and benefit from delays and bottlenecks, according to a management science specialist.

At midnight Monday, some 45,000 dockworkers and port operators at 36 Eastern and Gulf ports from Maine to Texas went on strike.

The walkout, the first dockworkers’ strike since 1977, comes at an especially precarious time with several Eastern states reeling from the devastation of Hurricane Helene, the oncoming holiday season, and just as the economy was beginning to bustle again.

Negotiations for a new master contract began nearly two years ago, according to media reports.

Here, Alex Niemeyer, an associate professor of professional practice with the University of Miami Patti and Allan Herbert Business School’s management science department, explains the labor stalemate and its implications for the US economy: