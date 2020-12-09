How to spot and cope with holiday depression

First, it’s difficult to hide depression. The likelihood is someone will notice you are not yourself. If you have close people in your household, let them help you tell others in the family that you are having a difficult time. You may want to have others take on more of the work of preparing for the holiday and accept help gracefully, because it is the case that people are usually trying to help because they are concerned. If you are depressed, be sure you get the help you need. Therapy is very effective for depression as are some medications.

The US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 800-273-TALK (8255).

If you develop thoughts about ending your life, you need to let someone know right away, call a helpline or go to an emergency room for an evaluation.