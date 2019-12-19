How to deal with holiday loneliness and isolation

Share this

For many, the “most wonderful time of the year” feels fraught with the possibility of loneliness and disappointment.

And while common around major holidays, social isolation—seasonal or otherwise—should not be taken lightly, according to research by professor Michelle Munson of the New York University Silver School of Social Work and colleagues.

“You may be alone and not lonely or feel quite isolated when surrounded by others.”

Munson and her colleagues remind us that social isolation and loneliness can be a “potent killer” in American society, akin—as former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy once put it—to smoking nearly a pack of cigarettes a day.

Isolation and loneliness are distinct risks for older adults, such as those who have lost a spouse. But they loom large for younger people, too. Munson suggests that Americans, especially youth with limited support networks, may be suffering from isolation more than ever before.

Munson is one of four co-leads addressing this through a collective effort called “Eradicating Social Isolation,” part of the Grand Challenges for Social Work. Launched in 2016 by the American Academy of Social Work and Social Welfare, the Grand Challenges put the focus on 12 designated high-priority social problems—such as homelessness, family violence, economic inequality, and over-incarceration.

Munson and one of her Grand Challenges co-leads, Suzanne Brown of Wayne State University, offer some insight into why it can be so hard to remain connected and contented throughout the holiday season. Below are some tips for making sense of difficult emotions as we head into the holiday season: