How people with dementia can best enjoy the holidays

Bring a bag of tricks: snacks, coloring books, crafts, photographs, or memorabilia. There are so many ways we can connect with each other even when a person can no longer talk or remember a shared history. Music—especially singing songs together—is a wonderful way to share an experience. Although people lose the ability to converse, their ability to sing may be preserved in a beautiful way.

Tactile projects, such as coloring or making cookies, are other ways to enjoy time together. Engage loved ones in ways that match their abilities: Perhaps they can hold a bowl or roll dough. It’s even meaningful if they simply sit at the table while others perform the tasks. You also can look at holiday cards together and use the visuals to make small talk.

People with dementia may lose their ability to have a conversation. Guests and caregivers can converse, but should make the loved one feel included even if they don’t respond. Don’t shy away from reminiscing, as that can be a comfort to the caregiver. However, refrain from asking the loved one ‘Do you remember?‘ or expecting them to give you details from the past. It’s also good to remind the loved one of your name and your relationship to them from time to time.