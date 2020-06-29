How schools criminalize Black students

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Stanford University

As anti-Black racism reading lists have flooded the internet, education scholar Subini Ancy Annamma noticed a particular issue missing from many of them: the role school systems play in making criminals of Black youth.

“Education has a reckoning to do.”

So Annamma, an associate professor at Stanford University’s Graduate School of Education (GSE), put together and shared a list of her own.

“Education has a reckoning to do,” she writes, linking to dozens of books and articles about ways in which schools systematically perpetuate the criminalization of young students of color, especially Black boys and girls.

A former special education teacher in both public schools and youth prisons, Annamma is the author of the book The Pedagogy of Pathologization (Taylor and Francis, 2017), which explores the construction of criminal identities in schools through the experiences of disabled girls of color. Her research focuses on making education more equitable for historically marginalized students.

Here, she talks about how everyday occurrences in school create a culture of punishment against Black students and what kind of interventions could support a change: