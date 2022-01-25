Can we modify COVID vaccines to tackle new variants?

For one there is a very well established worldwide network for influenza virus surveillance. There is no equivalent for COVID-19. For influenza, there are centers around the world that collect data on strain circulation; experts then use that data to make an educated guess as to which strains will be most likely to present major health threats to the public; and those strains are incorporated into the seasonal vaccine formulation.

In the case of COVID-19, we do not have that rigorous surveillance in place yet. Therefore anticipating a formulation becomes a challenge.

In addition, there is an intricate supply chain network in place for influenza vaccine manufacturing components that gears up months before manufacturing even begins and uses forecasting from previous years to guess demand. Without those systems in place, responding quickly to a new coronavirus strain seems unlikely.

And then there is the risk. The decision about which formulation to manufacture for influenza each year is a calculated risk, based on many years of experience. Without the backup of experience, companies may be less willing to accept the risk for manufacturing a new COVID-19 vaccine that targets a particular strain.