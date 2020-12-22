What are the COVID-19 vaccine’s side effects?

Share this

It’s totally normal to experience side effects from COVID-19 vaccines and William Moss can explain what you need to know.

COVID-19 vaccines are the first to be produced using the mRNA platform. These vaccines are highly effective, but they are also “reactogenic,” meaning that they’re likely to cause a noticeable immune response.

Here, Moss, an expert epidemiologist and executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins University, explains what side effects to expect after a COVID-19 vaccination, what to know before and after your vaccination, and when to contact your doctor or a medical professional: