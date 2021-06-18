What parents should know about kids and the COVID-19 vaccine

Share this

As vaccines become available for younger people, Nathan Price has answers about COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness and the risk of side effects in children.

A rise in adolescent hospitalizations in March and April led the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to urge parents to vaccinate their teenagers against COVID-19.

The CDC currently does not recommend vaccinations for children younger than 12, and the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for people 12 and older. The other two vaccines provided in the US—one from Moderna and the other from Johnson & Johnson—are only available to people 18 and older.

Here, Price, an assistant professor in the University of Arizona’s College of Medicine-Tucson’s pediatrics department, answers questions parents frequently ask about children and vaccines: