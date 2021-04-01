What’s safe to do after you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University University of Chicago

As the COVID-19 vaccine rollout gains steam across the country, an increasing number of people are finding themselves with more protection from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

But just because you’re vaccinated, doesn’t mean you can return to your pre-pandemic lifestyle—at least not yet.

“Vaccines make you immune, not invincible.”

“Your new vaccine will protect you from serious disease and will very likely keep you from getting COVID-19 at all,” says Emily Landon, associate professor of medicine and an infectious disease physician at the University of Chicago Medicine. “But you could still have a mild or asymptomatic infection and that could still set off a chain of infections and complications in others.”

Landon stresses the importance of reaching “herd immunity,” which occurs once a high percentage of the population is immune—either from having had COVID-19 or getting the vaccine. In that situation, cases are low, and they stay low because there aren’t enough susceptible people who can pass the virus around.

Until then, you’ll need to continue taking precautions (like wearing a mask and keeping distance) in certain situations. “Over the coming months, expect things to look more and more like ‘normal,'” Landon says, “but it won’t happen overnight and there may be bumps in the road along the way.”

Here, she discusses what you can do safely after getting vaccinated—and the steps you should still take to protect yourself and others: