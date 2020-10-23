A COVID-19 vaccine may be different from others

Basically, we have no track record of successfully developing a coronavirus-specific vaccine, let alone a COVID-19-specific vaccine. We also are not entirely sure what portion of the COVID-19 virus particle should be targeted. Finally, it isn’t clear if antibody responses alone will prevent COVID-19 infection, as other responses may also be necessary, such as T-cell based immune responses.

For example, annual flu vaccines work by generating antibody responses. Antibodies “capture” free floating virus particles and remove them from the body. In contrast, T-cells seek out and destroy those cells potentially infected by a virus such as COVID-19, preventing further production of the virus from those infected cells.

These variables, once understood, may also influence ultimate ability to deliver a vaccine to large numbers of people. One could have a great vaccine that elicits great antibody responses, but if the vaccine cannot be successfully mass produced, it is essentially useless to large populations needing the vaccine. If T-cell responses are also necessary from a vaccine, this will add further restraints on which vaccine candidates are even entertained for large-scale production.