What you should know about the COVID vax for young kids

Children aged 6 months to 5 years are now eligible to receive the Pfizer and BioNTech SE and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) unanimously authorized its use, after extensive review of safety and efficacy data from vaccine studies completed across the country.

Here, Jennifer Nayak, an infectious disease expert at the University of Rochester Medical Center, explains the importance of vaccination for the youngest children, how parents can get their children vaccinated, and more: