COVID-19 health care workers face ‘invisible’ dangers

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Rutgers University

COVID-19 health care workers who care for hospitalized patients are at risk for depression, anxiety, and psychological distress, Maureen Brogan argues.

The unprecedented level of stress frontline health care workers face—separated from loved ones and often unable to process their own feelings during the global coronavirus pandemic—may lead to long-term mental health issues, says Brogan, the statewide program manager for the Traumatic Loss Coalitions for Youth Program at Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care.

“Any traumatic event may invoke grief, loss, anger and depression. In a pandemic, unlike with other traumatic events, the dangers are often invisible,” she says.

Here, Brogan explains how frontline workers can care for their own mental health while caring others: