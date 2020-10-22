How to safely visit the doctor during COVID-19

Share this

It’s important not to put off doctor appointments and there are ways you can stay safe when seeing your doctor in person, Ann M. Nguyen argues.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people with chronic health conditions relying on telemedicine rather than seeing their doctor in person when necessary or putting off important visits entirely because they fear being infected.

Nguyen, an assistant research professor at Rutgers University Center for State Health Policy at the Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research, recently published a paper on safety measures at physician offices in the Journal of Public Health Management & Practice.

Here, she discusses what people should know about visiting their doctor and why putting off appointments that need to be done in person could lead to other health problems: