How air pollution makes COVID-19 worse

Growing evidence points to a link between air pollution and increased vulnerability to COVID-19.

At the same time, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently proposed doing away with a longstanding practice of accounting for reductions in health-damaging pollutants beyond a regulation’s primary targets.

If approved, the new approach would only weigh the benefits of further reductions if they can be monetized or quantified.

A public comment period for the change goes until August 3rd. If approved, the rule could go into effect by early fall.

Here, Mary Prunicki, director of air pollution and health research at Stanford University’s Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research, digs into evidence for air pollution’s connection with diseases like COVID-19 and its disproportionate impact on poor communities: