Astronaut advice: how to cope with social distancing

Almost all of our daily communication to the ground was via radio. The Mission Control Team on the ground were all good friends, so we were able to have a little fun with them, too.

We could connect a call to any phone back on Earth using a data link network, but this was only available about 40% of the time and it would drop off without warning, so it was frustrating at times.

I managed to call my wife for at least a few minutes almost every day. Every weekend I also enjoyed having a video conference with my wife and kids for at least 15 minutes.

I would sometimes give them a tour of the space station or share the spectacular view out of the windows by carrying around the laptop and camera. It made a big difference to see each other’s faces during those video calls, much like we are now using tools like Zoom so much to stay connected as we work remotely.

We had limited access to email, but it wasn’t continuously updating, so NASA would have to synchronize the mail twice a day and establish a data connection. You couldn’t send emails as you can here and now. Most of the time you were waiting eight to 12 hours before getting a response back.

There were times when I felt isolated and separated from them, but I went through the transition of learning how to cope with a new normal, and that I just couldn’t call my wife whenever I wanted to. I learned to make good use of the time I had when I could connect.