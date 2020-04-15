There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 transmission by handling of contact lenses.

However, since contact lenses can cause eye irritation, wearers tend to touch their face or to rub their eyes more often, which puts them at a higher risk for acquiring infection.

When handling contact lenses, users must practice strict hygiene. They must wash their hands for a minimum of 20 seconds with soap and water and dry their hands completely before handling contact lenses.

One of the more likely methods of transmission for SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is by touching your mouth or nose after touching an infected surface. Our eyes are also covered with a mucous membrane.