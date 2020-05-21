CO2 emissions have dropped 17% during pandemic

Share this

As people shelter in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, daily carbon dioxide emissions have dropped by as much as 17% globally, according to a new study.

The paper in Nature Climate Change compiles government policies and activity data to pinpoint where energy demand has dropped off the most and to estimate the impact on annual carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

The study’s findings showcase the outlines of a greener economy and healthier society, says Rob Jackson, a professor of earth system science in Stanford University’s School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences who leads the Global Carbon Project.

Here, he explains what the current pandemic can teach us about behavior change, kickstarting a recovery, and more: