Closed schools pose risks to children’s health

Mehdipanah: Adequate housing is not an option for all and for some students being at school is the only time they have to learn. For some that do have homes, these homes could be in inadequate conditions from overcrowding to lack of access to utilities, including electricity and water.

Some may not have internet or access to online learning. For some, a house may not even be an option. The intersects of housing and education will exacerbate existing learning/education inequities. And in the future those kids will have difficulties in catching up on missed school work.

Wolfson: Closing schools for a long period of time has the potential to seriously exacerbate disparities between lower- and higher-income students.

Low-income students depend on schools for food and nutrition (up to two-thirds of their daily food intake), so long-term solutions to provide food to students who need it should be a priority.

First and foremost, the biggest immediate needs are making sure students who need food can get it, and students who need additional support connecting with teachers, classmates and learning opportunities get that technical support.

But, then the state needs to figure out how to support families with other needs. There will be stark differences in how different students/families are able to navigate learning from home.

Now that we are in this for the long haul, swift action needs to be taken to ensure existing disparities in educational outcomes are not exacerbated.