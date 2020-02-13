Nope, chocolate isn’t actually an aphrodisiac

Share this

The idea that chocolate is an aphrodisiac is “just wishful thinking,” says psychologist and neuroscientist Don Katz.

Many people who love its decadent taste will give it as a gift to that special someone on Valentine’s Day. And some of those people will do this because they think chocolate is a catalyst for romance. But are they right?

Katz, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Brandeis University, studies taste and the senses and can provide some insight for those who want to celebrate the occasion by purchasing a heart-shaped box of bonbons.

Here, he busts a few myths about the delicious treat, including the idea whether women get more out of it and whether it really boosts romance: