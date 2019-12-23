What families should know about childhood obesity

This may seem like a straightforward question and answer, but it isn’t. First, parents should be considerate about the language they use to describe their child’s condition to avoid stigmatization. Obesity is a disease, not an identity: “We should really be saying ‘my child has obesity’ rather than ‘my child is obese,'” Cook says.

Second, determining obesity may appear as simple as having your child stand on a scale and looking at a BMI chart, but in truth, parents need their family pediatrician to decide. This is even more important for prepubescent children, since pediatricians can refer to your child’s growth chart to make a determination. Your pediatrician should be actively following the growth chart and see if the child is gaining weight too rapidly for their age and height. Families should consider making changes as early as four or five years old if your child is gaining more weight than expected.

Why should adjustments be planned so early? Because a child’s growth curve affects their metabolism, according to Cook.

“If you make a slight change now, you will have a much better long-term projection for the child than when they have severe obesity later and small changes won’t matter as much,” he says.