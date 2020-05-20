Experts urge child vaccinations even during pandemic

We can’t speak specifically for all health care providers, but here at Rutgers University Pediatrics, we’re making sure the safety and health of our families is our highest priority. We’re offering only well visits in the mornings and seeing most sick patients by telemedicine, and for any sick patients that need to come in to the office, they are seen in the afternoons.

All rooms are thoroughly cleaned in-between patients, and all our staff wear masks. We ask only one adult to accompany each child to his or her visit, and we remind families that if a parent is feeling ill they should send another family member who is well to the visit. All patients and parents are screened for fever and signs of illness at the entrance to the building, and they are provided with masks.

They are also screened again when they enter our suite for fever and signs of illness. If anyone is not well, they are referred to an appropriate provider for care, and the well visit is rescheduled. We also minimize time in our waiting room. Patients are brought directly to an exam room upon arrival. We hope these measures will limit the number of ill patients arriving in the office and minimize contact between families.