Expert: Bulletproof backpacks are ‘ridiculous and sad’

Retailers have unveiled a new “must-have” for students this back-to-school season: bulletproof backpacks.

Whether or not students return to class outfitted with bulletproof accessories, some will likely enter buildings outfitted with new bulletproof lobbies, metal detectors, cameras, guards, and other beefed up security measures in response to school shootings and the highly-publicized mass shootings in Ohio and Texas this summer.

Are the measures effective in protecting students from school violence? Here, Matthew Mayer, associate professor with the Graduate School of Education at Rutgers University, weighs in on whether beefed up security measures can keep kids safe and what we need to do to offer kids a healthy school climate: