Buffalo shooting adds to rise of hate crimes in the US

The recent mass shooting in Buffalo, New York on May 14 is set apart from the many mass shootings that happen yearly in the US by white nationalism.

Rather than indiscriminately shooting, the 18-year-old suspect targeted a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood. He allegedly wrote a white supremacist manifesto online, traveled about 200 miles to the store, and livestreamed the attack, according to authorities.

This is part of a growing trend in the US that includes the 2015 murder of worshippers at the historic Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina by a professed white supremacist; the 2018 shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation Pittsburgh synagogue; the 2019 Walmart shooting targeting Latinx residents of El Paso, Texas; and the 2021 shooting in an Atlanta, Georgia spa targeting Asian Americans.

Here, Shirin Sinnar, professor of law at Stanford University and the author of a new paper in the California Law Review, discusses the scale of white supremacist violence in the US and the rise of hate crimes: