Easier breastfeeding at work benefits productivity

A breastfeeding-friendly environment at work can lead to higher productivity on the job and greater breastmilk production, according to new research.

Researchers conducted two studies for their paper in the Academy of Management Journal. The first involved interviews with 38 women who breastfed and worked full time, and a second study tracked 106 women who were working full time and breastfeeding or pumping 3 times a day for 15 workdays.

“This means that framing time off to pump as a ‘break’ needs to stop.”

Starting with challenges women experienced, the researchers found that when women experienced breastfeeding at work to be unpleasant or uncomfortable, they felt worse emotionally. This resulted in them making less progress on goals tied to their work, and—critical to breastfeeding success—they also reported producing less breastmilk while pumping at work.

In other words, a mother who wishes to breastfeed or pump at work but can’t find a way to do so during a high-priority meeting or who has to do so in a storage room next to a mop may find herself ultimately less focused on both work and breastfeeding.

“Given the health benefits breastfeeding brings both mother and baby, these results do create some concern. Statistics show that women who return to work stop breastfeeding or pumping at a higher rate than women who do not come immediately back to work,” says Allison Gabriel, associate professor of management and organizations at Eller College of Management at the University of Arizona.

“Our study helps show how this may unfold day-to-day: when professional and physical demands tied to breastfeeding conflict, there is a negative impact on women’s work and family goals, as well as their emotional well-being.”

Although this may sound negative, the results also show the bright side of breastfeeding at work: when women experienced success tied to breastfeeding at work, they not only reported feeling better each day, but also reported being more productive and producing more breastmilk.

“These results are important, because it helps show for the first time that when organizations help create conditions for women to pump without stress, they are helping them succeed at work and at home each day,” Gabriel says.

“This means that framing time off to pump as a ‘break’ needs to stop. If coworkers support women and allow them to take time, the organization and the women themselves will be better for it. Organizations would be well-served to take action to reduce interference and stigma around female employees who are pumping or breastfeeding.”

The researchers also concluded that when companies invest in creating this type of environment, they may see health care costs decrease. Both women and their babies are healthier as a result of breastfeeding, meaning that overall expenditures may decrease.

“At the end of the day, our research suggests that supporting women’s breastfeeding efforts is not a burden—it is a way to help a large subset of the workforce thrive all around,” Gabriel says.

Source: University of Arizona