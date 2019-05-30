How the bicycle shifted labor, technology, and marriage

The bicycle has had a tremendous role in the advancement of modernity and the development of modern technology wherever it was introduced. This is both positive and negative. On the positive side, for example, the Wright Brothers (known for the airplane), the Dunlops (known for tires), and many other pioneers in the invention of other forms of transportation began as bicycle manufacturers or worked in bicycle shops.

The tools necessary to make a bicycle frame spurred technological development in the steel industry, rubber industry, plastics, and so forth as inventors sought to make more efficient tools so they could supply the manufacturers in the bicycle industry that were experiencing a boom in the 19th century.

In the United States, England, and continental Europe, bicycle clubs and advocacy groups pressed for road improvement, which resulted in the closing of the social gap between rural and urban spaces. Improved roads allowed cyclists from the city to see the countryside in ways they had not been able to before, due to cost as well as absence of access, and vice versa; country folk could visit the larger towns or cities cheaply.

Roads changed social relations because young women and young men were not limited to potential marriage partners in their own towns. They could travel elsewhere to meet new potential partners. This changed the whole dynamic of gender relations.

On the negative side, road improvement helped accelerate the development of the automobile that eventually supplanted the bicycle as the dominant form of transportation, especially after Ford pioneered the manufacturing of cheap, dependable autos.

Also among the negative impacts was labor exploitation. Coal workers in India once carried coal from the mines to where it was processed by hand. Coal was loaded in sacks, then the sacks were tied to long poles that the laborers would balance on their backs and walk to the processing location. When the bicycle came, it became the form of transporting the mined coal to the processing plant. However, coal owners and supervisors expected the laborer to transport much more coal because they could now load it and themselves on bicycles and go to and from the mine more rapidly.