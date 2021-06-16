What does Netanyahu’s ouster mean for Israel?

Share this

Benjamin Netanyahu has been ousted as Israel’s Prime Minister after a no-confidence vote by the Knesset.

Netanyahu’s historic and regularly controversial 12-year political reign make him the longest serving Premier in Israel’s history.

With Naftali Bennett ascending to Prime Minister, Israel may be on the cusp of change.

Yehudah Mirsky, professor of professor of Near Eastern and Judaic Studies at Brandeis University, a former US State Department official and an expert on Israeli politics, is currently conducting research in Jerusalem.

Here, he discusses Netanyahu’s departure and what it means for all levels of Israeli society: