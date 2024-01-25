Blood pressure drug lowers anxiety in people with autism

Share this

Propranolol, a medication that treats high blood pressure, can also help lower anxiety for kids and young adults with autism spectrum disorder, a new study shows.

Given that some people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) tend to struggle with anxiety at a far greater rate than their neurotypical peers, the new finding can significantly help them.

The new study, published in the journal Psychopharmacology, involved 69 patients over a three-year span. Compared to a placebo group, the participants who received propranolol showed significantly reduced anxiety levels at their 12-week check-up appointments while receiving the medication.

The study also examined if there were significant changes in the individuals’ social communication skills, but no significant changes were found.

“The findings show that propranolol could serve as a helpful intervention for reducing anxiety for individuals with autism,” says lead author David Beversdorf, a clinician at the Thompson Center at the University of Missouri who also has appointments in the School of Medicine and the College of Arts and Science.

“This drug has been around since the 1960s and is very inexpensive. Up until now, we haven’t had any known drugs that target psychiatric issues specifically for individuals with autism, so these results are very promising and can support future research.”

As a practicing clinician, Beversdorf has seen firsthand the positive benefits propranolol can have in improving the overall quality of life for some patients with ASD and their families.

“As researchers, we try our best to improve the lives of our patients, and it feels rewarding to help out,” says Beversdorf, who is a professor of radiology, neurology and psychological sciences. “I went into the field of neurology knowing I wanted to try to find new treatment options and interventions to benefit people with autism.”

The US Department of Defense Congressionally Directed Medical Research Program funded the work.

Source: University of Missouri