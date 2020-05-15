Asymptomatic spread makes testing key for COVID-19 fight

Current testing methods can detect asymptomatic cases. When you are infected with the coronavirus, the tests are pretty sensitive to any presence of the virus. The most common test at the moment is a PCR test, which looks for the presence of the virus’s genetic material, and some of these are more sensitive than others.

PCR tests are a way to amplify a small signal. It makes minicopies of the virus’s genetic material—so you take the sample from a patient, and if there’s a trace of the virus, you’re able to find these small pieces of it, even if it’s present in very low quantities. The test results take about two to four hours to complete and you need to use a laboratory to do so.

There are other useful tests, including a rapid antigen test. The rapid antigen test is like a test for strep throat and would take about 15 minutes for a result. The rapid antigen test looks for the virus’s proteins, usually in a saliva sample, and while it’s not as sensitive as PCR, it’s fast and can be done anywhere. There are different tests for different purposes, and while rapid tests aren’t as sensitive, they are useful. Testing of all kinds is a good thing, and we need to see a lot more of it.

The best test really depends on the environment—it’s OK to have different kinds of tests and different makers, but not all of them are going to serve the same function for the same purpose.

A rapid test is great to screen lots of people, but if you get a negative result you might need to follow it up with a more in-depth test to see if someone has an active COVID-19 infection that wasn’t picked up by the test.

Because of asymptomatic spread of the coronavirus, we’re going to need a lot more testing and have public health officials actively look for cases. Then, when cases are identified, individuals who came into contact with them must be isolated, to break the chains of transmission. This is what’s often referred to as contact tracing.