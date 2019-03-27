Is artificial intelligence actually ‘kind of dumb’?

Share this

There are a number of risks that come along with thinking artificial intelligence is smarter than it actually is, Meredith Broussard argues.

“When people start thinking that AI is more powerful than it actually is, they start making bad decisions,” says Broussard, an assistant professor at the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute at New York University.

“Artificial intelligence is not actually intelligent. AI is just math,” she says.

Here, Broussard describes the possible perils of relying too much on artificial intelligence.

Source: New York University