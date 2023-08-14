How artificial intelligence is changing scientific research

Share this

On a new podcast, Rebecca Willett dives into the opportunties—and the dangers—of artificial intelligence in scientific research.

Researchers have already started to integrate these new technologies into their work, but what does it mean to let these systems into our labs? Can they be trusted? And, if they so, how radically can they push science forward?

Willett is the faculty director of AI at the University of Chicago Data Science Institute. She is at the forefront of thinking through how AI will change science.

In this episode of the Big Brains podcast, she explains the possibilities and pitfalls of this rapidly emerging technology:

Source: University of Chicago