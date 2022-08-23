How animals with fantastic abilities inspire next-gen robots

Share this

Scientists are getting a lot of inspiration for new robots from the animal kingdom.

In this episode of Berkeley Talks, Robert Full, a professor of integrative biology and founder of the Center for Interdisciplinary Biological Inspiration in Education and Research at the University of California, Berkeley, discusses how nature and its creatures—cockroaches, crabs, centipedes, geckos—inspire innovative design in all sorts of useful things, from bomb-detecting, stair-climbing robots to prosthetics and other medical equipment.

You can read the transcript of this episode here.

Source: UC Berkeley