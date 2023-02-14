Why there’s a fight over AP African American studies

Yes. I think that’s a legitimate concern frankly. Education has multiple functions. One of the functions is to acculturate people, express some sense of civic identity, sort of answer the question: What kind of nation are we? These are the kinds of issues that are at play here. And we have always had a struggle about that question. When I was a child, I learned the narrative that Black people had been oppressed in the past, by slavery, then they were freed by Abraham Lincoln, who was this great white man. Then there was a Civil Rights movement and Martin Luther King and Lyndon B. Johnson came together and passed these good laws. And now everything is fair and square. That narrative is one that as a Black child, it puts you in an odd position because the implication is that all of these Black people who live in these ghettos and who are impoverished and disadvantaged, they’re to blame for their own disadvantage because according to the narrative, things are fair and square now.

So, one can easily object to that narrative, but I can see why people would be upset about replacing that narrative, with some other narrative that says, “America was racist from the start, is still racist now, and the racism of society is the answer to the question of how to explain and account for racial disparities and inequalities.” It’s legitimate that people would be upset about that narrative as well. Replacing one simplistic narrative with another simplistic narrative is not the way forward.

What we need is to be able to embrace the paradoxes of our history and of our present. With slavery, for example, we need to recognize that while slavery was a bad thing, it wasn’t a new thing; there had been slavery in many different parts of the world, including parts of Africa. What made America special was this idea of individual rights and liberty, which enabled opposition to slavery and eventually its abolition. We should be able to acknowledge that there’s something real to that aspiration, to have individual rights, to have individual liberty, and to allow people the opportunity to not be confined or diminished based on who they are. So that’s a wonderful aspiration. But then it’s also true that the attempt to reconcile that aspiration with the reality of slavery contributed to this really pernicious idea of Black inferiority and this sort of culture where people use the idea of Blacks being inherently or innately inferior as a way to reconcile the reality of slavery with the aspiration for equality. That’s all a complicated story, and that’s actually the kind of stuff we want a curriculum to embody.