Internet history: North America’s first website turns 30 years old

Share this

Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. University Stanford University

December marks the 30-year anniversary of the first website in North America.

As the World Wide Web was poised to begin its transformation of modern communications—and, well, life as we know it—a group of staff at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Lab at Stanford University saw an opportunity to vastly improve the exchange of information within large, international physics collaborations.

“…I remember thinking, ‘Wow, this web stuff is really beginning to catch on if you can hear people talking about it on the radio.'”

That inspiration led to the first website ever created in North America on a server at SLAC.

Physicist Tony Johnson was part of the group known as the WWW Wizards for their role in the project. Today, Johnson works on the control system for the Vera C. Rubin Observatory’s Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) Camera.

On the 30th anniversary of the first website, Johnson recalls the landscape of its birth and shares his thoughts on how the web continues to evolve the way scientists work: