How stores are adapting to 2020 holiday shopping

Ruvio: COVID-19 has caught many retailers unprepared to the abrupt surge in online shopping—even Amazon encountered problems in meeting the sudden increase in demand! As such, retailers are adapting their offerings and logistics to ensure smooth and enjoyable shopping experience for their consumers during the holiday season. This includes efforts to replicate online the pleasure and the holiday spirit of in-store-experience, personalizing shopping expectance like providing gifts ideas, offering new ways of delivering (such as “buy online, pick up in-store,” or curbside pick-up), offering faster delivery, making returns process effortless, and expanding inventory to address demand.

In addition, retailers have released holiday advertisements, promotional pricing, and displays earlier than ever to smooth out the intense foot traffic that typically arises during November and December. Retailers are attempting to get a more controlled number of customers in the store creating a flow verses a rush in order to keep employees and customers safe (NBC).

Finally, the retailers’ greatest challenge will be to make sure their websites will not crash during Black Friday, and to ensure uninterrupted service due to high online usage.