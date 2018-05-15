Why ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ still matters in 2018

Great choice.

It would have made us think about all the different aliens we had seen before in film. And it would make us think back to earlier visions of alien invasion and therefore alien threats.

The other option would have been depicting aliens as in something like The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951), which is still kind of an alien invasion film because it features a flying saucer that lands in Washington, but the guy who steps out is Michael Rennie, the English actor. He speaks with an English accent; he’s very calm and very nice. But the reason he’s here is because, as he says, “You people are messing up and we’re going to tell you how you should live your lives.” Where he’s from, they have turned everything over to robots, and the people know that if they don’t behave nicely to each other, the robots will punish them all.

But Kubrick threw out the aliens and says, “Let’s make this about ourselves, only about ourselves, because we’re the ones who have to make those crucial decisions. We’re the ones who have to change our lives, not have it miraculously happen because somebody else comes in and tells us what to do, or because robots come in and force us to behave in a certain way, or because we have to fight against various three-headed monsters or blob-like invaders. This is our own problem.”

This choice of not showing aliens allows him to focus our attention on human evolution. Kubrick is putting the choice to us and saying humanity has to find ways to change, to become something better.