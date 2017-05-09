See new photos of Egypt and Palestine during WWI

Looking east across Mena camp to the Great Pyramid. ‘+’ marks the position of a heliograph station on the pyramid. (Credit: Donor Sue Dalton)

Officers viewing the Temple of Isis at Philae which was submerged for part of each year following the construction of the first Aswan dam. (Credit: Donor James Black)

Soldiers in front of the sphinx and pyramid at Giza, May 1916. (Credit: Donor Paul Nicholson)

Share Article Facebook

Twitter

Email You are free to share this article under the Attribution 4.0 International license. Follow Futurity RSS

Twitter

Facebook

Newsletter

More than 2,000 unseen images of Egypt and Palestine during World War I depict an often-overlooked theater of the war.

In a series of roadshows in Wales and England, members of the public shared photographs, postcards, and memories dating from the period of the First World War.

“The images…represent an otherwise unseen and unpublished resource,” says professor Paul Nicholson of Cardiff University. “Amongst the interesting discoveries have been images documenting the journeys of individuals through the conflict and their interaction with the ancient monuments of biblical lands.”

The images, which include photographs taken by servicemen and servicewomen, have been digitized and uploaded to a dedicated website, giving members of the public the chance to see what their ancestors saw, along with new views of archaeological sites, military installations, and cities as they appeared during the war.

Steve Mills of the School of History, Archaeology and Religion at Cardiff University also contributed to the project, which the Heritage Lottery Fund supported.

Source: Cardiff University